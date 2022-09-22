This week, both the GFS and European models have been tracking a disturbance which was in the Caribbean as of Thursday evening to possibly become a storm in the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Model solutions not only changed each day, but every run. Here is the latest.
The GFS has the storm crossing the eastern gulf and crashing into north Florida on Thursday.
The European has this system striking south Florida two days earlier.
With the disturbance already in the Caribbean, the European may be the model of choice.
We will follow these developments and you can too with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker. Also, watch Gulf Watch on KTBS 3.2.