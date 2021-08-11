Tropical Storm Fred became the 6th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Tuesday evening. The satellite image showed the storm just south of Puerto Rico.
Winds were up to 40 mph with gusts to 50.
The storm was moving toward the Dominican Republic. Thus, Tropical Storm Warnings were in effect as winds could exceed 39 mph in the next 24 hours.
The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Fred moving up into the eastern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend.
