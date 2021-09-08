Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon.
Winds were 45 mph with the storm moving rapidly northeast at 21 mph.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the northern Florida gulf coast. Winds over 39 mph are expected later tonight.
The National Hurricane Center Forecast has Mindy making landfall near Port St. Joe, Florida as a Tropical Storm late Wednesday night.
The fast moving storm may drop near an inch of rain across the Florida panhandle with isolated heavier amounts.
Mindy is not a threat to the Louisiana coast or the ArkLaTex.
Follow this storm and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.