Tropical Storm Odette formed Friday evening in the north Atlantic as shown by the satellite image.
It became the 15th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season.
Odette had 40 mph winds with higher gusts. Movement was northeast away from the east US coast.
The forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for Odette to move into the northern Atlantic away from land areas over the next 5 days.
This storm is not a threat to the gulf coast or the ArkLaTex.
Track the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
