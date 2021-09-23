Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Sam
Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Sam

Tropical Storm Sam was moving through the central Atlantic late Thursday evening.

2021 Hurricane Season Named Storms So Far

The once Tropical Depression #18 on Wednesday, Sam became the 18th named storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season in the Atlantic a day later.

Average is 14 for a whole season from June 1st to November 30th.  Last year, we hit 30!

Current Stats for Tropical Storm Sam (National Hurricane Center)

Sam was nearly a hurricane late Thursday with 70 mph estimated winds.  Movement was to the west.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Tropical Storm Sam

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Sam to become a hurricane on Friday and possibly a major one over the weekend.

Track Sam with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

