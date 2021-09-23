Tropical Storm Sam was moving through the central Atlantic late Thursday evening.
The once Tropical Depression #18 on Wednesday, Sam became the 18th named storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season in the Atlantic a day later.
Average is 14 for a whole season from June 1st to November 30th. Last year, we hit 30!
Sam was nearly a hurricane late Thursday with 70 mph estimated winds. Movement was to the west.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts Sam to become a hurricane on Friday and possibly a major one over the weekend.
Track Sam with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast