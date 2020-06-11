Cristobal battered the Gulf of Mexico for much of last week and early this week. Finally, it came ashore in Louisiana, crossed the country and moved into Canada dissipating a few days ago.
Cristobal was the third named storm of this very young hurricane season.
Usually, it takes a while for the tropics to become active. The season starts in early June, but the peak averages the first week of September according to the National Hurricane Center.
This year is forecast to be active due to a very warm Atlantic Basin, a lack of an El Nino and a busy west African monsoon.
But at least for the next few days, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting tranquil conditions. As of Thursday evening, there were no tropical systems roaming the Atlantic Basin.
