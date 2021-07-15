Satellite Image of the Atlantic Basin from Thursday Evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - All is quiet on the tropical front in the Atlantic Basin as of Thursday evening.  The infrared satellite imagery doesn't show much out there.

Sea Surface Temperatures in the Atlantic Basin as of Thursday Evening (NOAA)

Atlantic Basin waters are warming above 80 degrees now which is required for tropical development.  The warmest waters are near North America.

Projected Wind Shear as of Friday in the Atlantic Basin

Low wind shear is projected in our part of the world for the next few days.  Tropical systems thrive off of the lack of environmental winds opposing them.

Saharan Dust Forecast for Friday (NOAA)

And the Saharan dust is forecast to remain minimal near us through Friday.  High amounts can slow storm development.

This Year's Named Storms so Far (National Hurricane Center)

The last storm of note was Elsa which at one time was a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.  (National Hurricane Center)

Satellite Image of Hurricane Elsa (NOAA)

It was the 5th named storm and first hurricane of the 2021 season.

June and July Formation Areas in the Atlantic Basin (National Hurricane Center)

Elsa formed and moved through western Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.  These areas are where storms roam on average this time of year according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Season Forecast Update from Colorado State University

The latest hurricane season forecast from Colorado State University calls for an above average period of storms.  Average is 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major storms.

