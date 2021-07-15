SHREVEPORT, La. - All is quiet on the tropical front in the Atlantic Basin as of Thursday evening. The infrared satellite imagery doesn't show much out there.
Atlantic Basin waters are warming above 80 degrees now which is required for tropical development. The warmest waters are near North America.
Low wind shear is projected in our part of the world for the next few days. Tropical systems thrive off of the lack of environmental winds opposing them.
And the Saharan dust is forecast to remain minimal near us through Friday. High amounts can slow storm development.
The last storm of note was Elsa which at one time was a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. (National Hurricane Center)
It was the 5th named storm and first hurricane of the 2021 season.
Elsa formed and moved through western Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. These areas are where storms roam on average this time of year according to the National Hurricane Center.
The latest hurricane season forecast from Colorado State University calls for an above average period of storms. Average is 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major storms.
