NEW ORLEANS - Tropical Storm Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane at landfall late Sunday or early Monday along the Louisiana coast, forecasters said Friday morning.
Hurricane watches have been issued for Louisiana, including metro New Orleans, and Mississippi.
Sunday is the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
As of 7:25 a.m., Tropical Storm Ida was about 75 miles northwest of Grand Cayman and about 850 miles southeast of New Orleans. It's moving northwest at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Ida strengthened Friday morning and now has winds of 60 mph.
"Steady to rapid strengthening" is expected in the Gulf until the storm makes landfall, forecasters said. The latest forecast has the storm with winds of 115 mph just before landfall in Louisiana. Category 3 hurricanes have winds of 111 to 129 mph.
Ida is forecast to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two, and to be at or near major hurricane strength when it approaches the Gulf Coast, forecasters said.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward 80 miles from the center.
Ida is expected to bring dangerous storm surge, strong winds and heavy rainfall to Louisiana and Mississippi. Up to 20 inches of rain are possible through Monday morning, forecasters said.
The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, forecasters said.
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.
The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.
Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area in Louisiana and Mississippi late Saturday night or Sunday and tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area late Saturday night or Sunday.
Up to 20 inches of rain are possible in southeast Louisiana, coastal Mississippi and Alabama through Monday morning, forecasters said.
Total rainfall accumulations of 8 to 16 inches are more likely, with some isolated areas getting 20 inches.
This is likely to result in considerable flash, urban, small stream and riverine flooding.
Ida is forecast to turn northeast as it moves inland later Monday with rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches possible across southern and central Mississippi.