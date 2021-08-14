Satellite Image of Tropical Depression Fred
Satellite Image of Tropical Depression Fred

Tropical Depression's Fred and Seven were active in the Atlantic Basin early Saturday morning according to the National Hurricane Center.

Current Data on Tropical Depression Fred (National Hurricane Center)

Fred was located over Cuba with 35 mph winds.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Fred

It's forecast to become a tropical storm over the weekend and possibly strike the north Florida coast on Monday.

Current Data for Tropical Depression Seven (National Hurricane Center)

Seven was moving rapidly toward the Windward Islands from the western Atlantic at over 20 mph.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Seven

This storm is projected to become a tropical storm and move close to the Bahamas by the middle of next week.

Follow these storms 24/7 with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments