SHREVEPORT, La. - Three weather disturbances shown on the water vapor map Monday evening are forecast to bring showers and storms to the ArkLaTex over the next several days.
The first one arrives Tuesday with showers and storms in east Texas and Oklahoma.
The second moves into the ArkLaTex on Thursday with more rain.
And the strongest of the three is forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
It could deposit a couple inches of rain by late Sunday.
