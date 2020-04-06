Scottsville, Texas Tornado from 1/21/17
Scottsville, Texas Tornado from 1/21/17

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service will conduct Skywarn Spotter Training on line for the next few weeks due to safety issues regarding COVID-19.

The first session is at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 7th on Facebook.  Meteorologist Chris Nuttall will host it via Facebook Live:  www.facebook.com/NWSShreveport.

The next class opportunity will be on line at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 14th.  Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum will conduct a Webinar.  Register here:  NWS Shreveport - Skywarn Spotter Training.

To become an official Skywarn Spotter and receive a certificate, the weather service requires you to attend the April 14th Webinar.

For more information, contact Meteorologist Chris Nuttall at Chris.Nuttall@noaa.gov or Warning Coordination Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum at Charles.Woodrum@noaa.gov.

