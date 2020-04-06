SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service will conduct Skywarn Spotter Training on line for the next few weeks due to safety issues regarding COVID-19.
The first session is at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 7th on Facebook. Meteorologist Chris Nuttall will host it via Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NWSShreveport.
The next class opportunity will be on line at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 14th. Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum will conduct a Webinar. Register here: NWS Shreveport - Skywarn Spotter Training.
To become an official Skywarn Spotter and receive a certificate, the weather service requires you to attend the April 14th Webinar.
For more information, contact Meteorologist Chris Nuttall at Chris.Nuttall@noaa.gov or Warning Coordination Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum at Charles.Woodrum@noaa.gov.