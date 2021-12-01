SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded 78 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. This reading was 15 degrees above average and 2 shy of the record set in 1950.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured very warm weather for December 1st. Most of their temperature readings were in the 70s...well above average for this time of year. Here are some of their reports:
