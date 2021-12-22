Winter Solstice for 2021
SHREVEPORT, La. - Astronomical Winter started Tuesday morning, December 21st and the Meteorological version began December 1st.

December 2021 Weather Data from the Shreveport National Weather Service

As for the latter, the Shreveport National Weather Service says that we are much warmer than average by 10 degrees and much drier by about an inch during the past 21 days.

Winter 2021-2022 Temperature Forecast (NOAA)

For the rest of the new season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA forecasts it to be warm (NOAA's Report)

Winter 2021-2022 Precipitation Forecast (NOAA)

and fairly dry especially in the southern half of the area on down to the Louisiana coast.

Sea Surface Temperature Anomaly in the Pacific Ocean showing La Nina

NOAA puts the blame on the return of La Nina, or the abnormally cool eastern equatorial Pacific ocean waters.  They say it may last into the Spring of 2022.

