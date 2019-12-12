SHREVEPORT, La. - Warmer weather is expected through the first of next week. This includes both the high and low temperatures. Day time readings rise into the 60s through Saturday and the 70s for Sunday and Monday. Lows finally come out of the deep freeze.
The jet stream forecast warrants this. The upper atmospheric river of wind that controls our weather will be more zonal or west to east. This pattern should keep us warmer and the bitter cold arctic air in Canada for a while.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.