Sleet covered car in north Bossier City early Wednesday courtesy of Skip Kordas

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sleet, snow and freezing rain from early this morning have moved north of the area into the mountains of Arkansas.

Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar early Wednesday evening

Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Wednesday evening was showing just liquid rain across the ArkLaTex.

Early Wednesday Evening Temperatures

Temperatures finally rose above freezing north of I-30 and even the 40s south by evening.

Here is the forecast timeline for the rest of our storm event:

10 PM Wednesday Forecast

It slowly warms with showers and light rain across the ArkLaTex late Wednesday evening.

7 AM Thursday Forecast

The warm up continues into Thursday.  Rain tapers off during the morning.

5 PM Thursday Forecast

Rain moves into Mississippi by Thursday evening.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

The sun is back...finally...on Friday!

Rainfall Forecast

Forecast rain amounts could exceed another inch in some areas.

