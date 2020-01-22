SHREVEPORT, La. - Sleet, snow and freezing rain from early this morning have moved north of the area into the mountains of Arkansas.
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Wednesday evening was showing just liquid rain across the ArkLaTex.
Temperatures finally rose above freezing north of I-30 and even the 40s south by evening.
Here is the forecast timeline for the rest of our storm event:
It slowly warms with showers and light rain across the ArkLaTex late Wednesday evening.
The warm up continues into Thursday. Rain tapers off during the morning.
Rain moves into Mississippi by Thursday evening.
The sun is back...finally...on Friday!
Forecast rain amounts could exceed another inch in some areas.
