SHREVEPORT, La. - The 0Z, 2/24/2022 Shreveport sounding shows our frontal inversion is only about 2,800 Feet thick. Near the ground the temperature was in the mid 30s. It cools to 28 degrees at about 2,000 Feet. At the top of the arctic front inversion, the reading was almost 60 degrees!
The sounding shows saturation from the surface to about 10,500 Feet where it was 36 degrees. The cloud layer starts at 700 Feet and goes to 10,500 Feet.
So, with most of the cloud layer and lower atmosphere above freezing and with light northerly winds not really advecting colder air into our area, looks like our wet and cold night will continue in Shreveport.