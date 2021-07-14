SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather pattern shift later this week is forecast to increase our rain chance by the weekend into next week.
Until then, more of the same weather is anticipated through Thursday as a weak heat ridge is expected to keep us hot and humid with just a slight rain chance.
But, by Saturday, a weather disturbance dips south into the ArkLaTex helping to bring showers and storms in with a northwest flow.
On Monday, the same steering flow in the upper atmosphere could push a cold front into the area to enhance or showers and storm chances.
The 7 Day Forecast reflects the increasing rain chance.