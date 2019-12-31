SHREVEPORT, La. - The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers collected a lot of rain over the course of 2019. Some picked up several inches more than others. Here are some of those totals and how they compare to average:
The yearly average over the northern part of the ArkLaTex is from 56 inches in Oklahoma to 51 inches in south Arkansas. Weather Watchers Jason Patterson in Atlanta and Robert Morris in DeQueen had 58 and 60 inches respectively.
The yearly rainfall average across the central ArkLaTex ranges from 51 inches in east Texas to 56 near Ruston. Our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers reported as little as 55.89 inches in Scottsville, Texas (Edwin Christian) to as much as 70.91 inches in Ruston by Ronnie Vail.
The metro area amounts varied from 51 inches in Bossier City as reported by Mark Potter to nearly 60 inches in Benton as indicated by Jeff Moody.
Down south...Danny Green from Huxley had 53.57 inches and Larry Rymal totaled 11 inches more in Joaquin, Texas. Average is 49 inches in Texas to 56 near Natchitoches.
