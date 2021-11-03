Mega 3 Doppler Radar from Midday Wednesday
Mega 3 Doppler Radar from Midday Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Soggy and chilly weather arrived in the ArkLaTex today.  There were a wide range of rain amounts reported by the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers.  Here are their totals:

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Northern sections topped an inch.  Both Chuck Kamm in Redwater and Bryan Loper in Atlanta had a inch and a half.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Rain amounts ranged from near a quarter inch in Crossroads according to Edwin Christian to 1.51 inches in Karnack as reported by Lenny Vowell.  Even Bob Britton in Sarepta registered a good downpour with 1.41 inches.

Metro Weather Watcher Reports

Metro rain totals varied from .20 inches in Bossier City according to Robert Parker to nearly three quarters of an inch as measured by Jeff Moody in Benton.

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Toledo Bend rain amounts were considerably less.  Michelle Gullette recorded a tenth of an inch on the low end.  Jerry Dupont in Toledo Town registered a half inch.

Thanks weather watchers for your representation.  To join our program, register here and then send us your data.

