SHREVEPORT, La. - Soggy and chilly weather arrived in the ArkLaTex today. There were a wide range of rain amounts reported by the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers. Here are their totals:
Northern sections topped an inch. Both Chuck Kamm in Redwater and Bryan Loper in Atlanta had a inch and a half.
Rain amounts ranged from near a quarter inch in Crossroads according to Edwin Christian to 1.51 inches in Karnack as reported by Lenny Vowell. Even Bob Britton in Sarepta registered a good downpour with 1.41 inches.
Metro rain totals varied from .20 inches in Bossier City according to Robert Parker to nearly three quarters of an inch as measured by Jeff Moody in Benton.
Toledo Bend rain amounts were considerably less. Michelle Gullette recorded a tenth of an inch on the low end. Jerry Dupont in Toledo Town registered a half inch.
Thanks weather watchers for your representation. To join our program, register here and then send us your data.