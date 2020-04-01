SHREVEPORT, La. - Last month's weather summary for Shreveport was described by the National Weather Service as wet. Some of our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers agree.
Here are rain totals for March and 2020 so far.
|LOCATION
|MARCH RAINFALL (INCHES)
|2020 RAINFALL (INCHES)
|Shreveport National Weather Service
|5.90 (Avg. = 4.14)
|20.10 (Avg. = 17.86)
|Edwin Christian, Crossroads TX
|7.30 (Avg. = 3.99)
|21.35
|Wayne Hatfield, Homer LA
|NA
|24.52
|Michelle Gullette, Ringgold LA
|5.76
|23.47
|Paul Kneipp, Keithville LA
|6.33
|22.54
|Tommy Lowe, Fulton AR
|11.63
|32.63
|Mike Lyles, Shreveport LA
|6.42
|17.32
|Robert Morris, DeQueen AR
|9.13
|17.93
|Mark Potter, Bossier City LA
|5.92
|23.39
|Molly Rankin, Benton LA
|7.12
|NA
|Ronnie Vail, Ruston LA
|7.01
|28.19
|Richard White, Minden LA
|7.09 (Avg. = 4.03)
|23.77
Looks like everyone was above average in March (going by Shreveport NWS Average of 4.14 inches) especially Tommy Lowe, Robert Morris, Edwin Christian and Richard White. For the year, Tommy and Ronnie Vail are outpacing everyone by several inches.
Thanks weather watchers for your reports.
To join up, register here. Then, send us your data. Rainfall, high and low temperatures plus severe weather info works for us.