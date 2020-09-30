SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, September averages a little over 3 inches of rain. A 12 month average is just over 51 inches.
Some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers have measured well above those amounts. Here are the reports.
Tommy Lowe in Fulton Arkansas registered nearly 4 times the September rainfall average and double the yearly total...11.29 inches and 92.72 inches respectively.
Edwin Christian in Crossroads, Texas and Leslie Smith in Minden both had near double the September average and about 4 inches above the yearly rain amount so far.
Ronnie Vail in Ruston exceed the averages with 7.25 inches during September and nearly 69 and a half for 2020.
Metro rainfall was also above average in September as reported by Mike Lyles and Mark Potter. The year so far amounts were also ahead of schedule.
Michelle Gullette in Ringgold recorded 4.42 inches in September and nearly 55 inches from January first through September 30th.
Troy Webb in Noble, Louisiana topped Michelle's 9 month running rainfall total by almost 10 inches.
Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your information. To join them, register here and then send us your data. Highs, lows and rainfall work for us!