SHREVEPORT, La. - Thanksgiving morning rainfall was plentiful across the ArkLaTex according to the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers. Here are some of their reports:
Northern ArkLaTex Weather Watcher rain totals ranged from a quarter of an inch in Redwater as reported by Chuck Kamm to over eight tenths as measured by Marilyn Copeland in Summerfield.
Kris Brown in Elysian Fields had the most in the central part of the area with 1.23 inches. Ronnie Vail had less than half that in Ruston with a half inch.
Benton had the most around the metro area as reported by Molly Rankin and Jeff Moody. They were both over an inch while Mark Potter in Bossier City had the least with .78 inches.
South of I-20, Jim Ebarb had an inch in Ringgold as well as Jerry Dupont in Toledo Town. Haiden Black in Creston reported the least at just a trace.
