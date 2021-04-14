Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Wednesday Morning
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Wednesday Morning

SHREVEPORT, La. - Showers and storms moved through early Wednesday as shown on the Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar.

Storm Reports across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday

A few storms were severe with hail and gusty winds.  De Queen saw hail around 6:15 a.m.

Shreveport Almanac from the National Weather Service

The Shreveport National Weather Service saw a cool and wet day with highs in the 60s and about two thirds of an inch of rain.

The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers registered just barely enough to measure to over two and a half inches early Wednesday.  Here are the totals.

Northern ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Reports

Northern ArkLaTex amounts ranged from .03 inches in Fulton, AR according to Tommy Lowe to nearly an inch in Plain Dealing as reported by Jerry Boyd.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Reports

Central amounts topped two and a half inches according to Bob Britton in Sarepta, LA.  Ed Christian a.k.a "Mr. Ed" recorded a third of an inch.

Metro Shreveport / Bossier City Weather Watcher Rain Reports

Metro rain totals were over an inch in Benton as reported by Jeff Moody and an inch and a half per our recently retired Meteorologist Neil Shaw.

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Reports

Toledo Bend country also had some heavy downpours.  Carthage picked up over an inch according to Bob Baker.  Clarence, LA had even more with 1.37 inches as reported by Barry Howard.

 WEATHER WATCHERCITY RAIN TOTAL 
 Bob Baker Carthage 1.28 inches
 Jerry Boyd Plain Dealing .97 inches
 Bob Britton Sarepta 2.52 inches
 Ed Christian Crossroads .33 inches
 Jerry Dupont Toledo Town .50 inches
 Eugene Eiland Coushatta .72 inches
 Bob Fentress Bellevue .48 inches
 Keith Foster Blanchard .57 inches
 Michelle Gullette Ringgold .51 inches
 Wayne Hatfield Homer 1.25 inches
 John Henry Coushatta 1.00 inches
 Barry Howard Clarence 1.37 inches
 Debbie Johnson Center .14 inches
 June Jones Elysian Fields .50 inches
 Chuck Kamm Redwater .48 inches
 Bryan Loper Atlanta .27 inches
 Tommy Lowe Fulton .03 inches
 Mike Lyles Shreveport .26 inches
 Chris Marsiglia Bossier City .33 inches
 Jeff Moody Benton .54 inches
 Robert Morris De Queen 1.28 inches
 Robert Parker Bossier City .15 inches
 Mark Potter Bossier City .62 inches
 Molly Rankin Benton 1.03 inches
 Larry Rymal Joaquin .10 inches
 Neil Shaw Shreveport 1.51 inches
 Gary Stratton Blanchard .43 inches
 Lenny Vowell Karnack .80 inches
 Thomas Ware Emerson .80 inches
 Troy Webb Noble .32 inches
 Richard White Minden .51 inches
 Darrell Winget Minden .85 inches

Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your information.  To join them and represent your community on our maps, sign up here and then send us your data.

