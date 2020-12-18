SHREVEPORT, La. - The primary precipitation mode for the ArkLaTex is rain. We see it year round. Most of the time, it ends up being too much.
But, in the cooler months of the year, Mother Nature can dish up real delights like snow. A photo from KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Michelle Gullette shows a dusting of snow in Wickes, Ark. from a few nights ago.
The purpose of this report is to describe in meteorological terms the mechanics of the different precipitation types.
First, the usual one is rain.
It usually starts as snow in the cloud level where it's colder than freezing. Then the flakes fall into a much warmer atmosphere and melt into rain drops before reaching the ground.
Next type is freezing rain. If the ArkLaTex is going to have a winter storm, it often times produces frozen rain which leaves an icy mess on the roads, trees and power lines.
This mode of precipitation starts out as snow in the cloud level. As the dendrites fall toward the ground, they pass through a warmer atmosphere and turn into rain drops. The drops then fall into some very shallow cold air near the ground like behind an arctic front. These drops land and freeze on objects that are colder than 32 degrees like bridges and overpasses making for a slippery mess.
Sleet can also occur in this part of the country. It will mix with other modes of precipitation at times.
This type of precipitation begins as snow in the clouds. Then, it falls into a warm layer of the atmosphere changing over to rain. Finally, a thick cold layer of air near the ground that's below freezing will cause the rain drops to solidify into ice pellets or sleet.
Snow shows up every once in a while in these parts. A few years ago, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher Ronnie Vail recorded a trace of snow on his car.
As for the mechanics, a very cold, below freezing atmosphere from the cloud layer to the ground will keep the precipitation falling as snow.
