SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has the northern part of the ArkLaTex under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The coverage area is McCurtain, Littler River, Sevier and Howard counties of Oklahoma and Arkansas respectively.
A light coating of freezing precipitation is possible on bridges and overpasses in these areas late tonight through early tomorrow.
Our next weather maker responsible for the advisory was moving into Oklahoma Tuesday evening.
Rain and some snow were already showing up.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Precipitation moves into east Texas and Oklahoma late. Rain is in blue and freezing precipitation in pink.
The rain and wintry mix spread into the rest of the area by 7 a.m.
Freezing precipitation moves north into central Arkansas by lunchtime.
By early afternoon, rain covers all of the ArkLaTex.
