LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to continued icy road conditions, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced that state government offices in weather affected areas will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

State employees who cannot make it safely into work but are able to telework should do so, and agencies may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who cannot make it safely into work nor telework. State employees outside the affected areas should contact a supervisor for further instruction.