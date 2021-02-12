Auto preps ahead of the storm

SHREVEPORT, La—Preparing for winter weather goes beyond stocking up on non-perishable foods and water. Preparing your car is a priority as well.

Although it is recommended to refrain from driving if possible, while the weather permits, preparing your car ahead of the storm is essential so you do not get stranded. Tia Foster, Advance Auto Parts representative says, purchase antifreeze if you are running low. She says, “The system has to have antifreeze in it. Make sure you have the proper antifreeze in it. We can look it up in the system to make sure you get what the manufacturers recommend for it. It keeps the system cool, keeps it from overheating, and it also makes your heater blow a lot warmer than normal.”

Make sure your windshield wipers are not dull. If so, purchase new ones and have them replaced. Also put windshield washer fluid in your car. Some windshield washer fluids already have deicer in it.

If your low on cash but are still looking to de-ice your windows and windshield... A rubbing alcohol solution can also help. Be sure to spray it directly on the window. Exercise caution though, as alcohol can also ruin your paint.

Advance Auto Parts offers free wiper blade installation and battery installation on most cars, which is also a priority before winter weather hits.