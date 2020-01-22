SHREVEPORT, La. - Some ArkLaTex residents woke to a wintry scene outside Wednesday morning. As predicted by the KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam, a mix of rain, sleet and snow fell in portions of the area, including northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. A few area schools even delayed classes due to the weather.

Northern areas of the ArkLaTex have been under a winter weather advisory since Tuesday evening.

