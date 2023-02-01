SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex remains in Mother Nature's icy grip Wednesday, much like a large portion of the country. A winter storm warning and an ice storm warning are in effect in our region. Roads are slick making driving dangerous and tree limbs are breaking due to the weight of ice in some areas. Power outages are not out of the question due to down tree limbs. If you have to get out in this weather, please be careful. It's probably best to just stay inside.

There are a number of closings and delays in the area because of the wintry weather. Find them on KTBS.com. If you must travel, you'll want to check road conditions before leaving.

As if icy conditions aren't bad enough, flooding also remains a threat. For those concerned about their property, sandbags are still available in many areas.

