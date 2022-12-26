CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.

Authorities with Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Homeland Security secured 21 more pallets of water that will be distributed to four parish towns in need. With the help of Caddo Parish Public Works, the water is expected to arrive after noon on December 27. Citizens are urged to reach out to their town officials to learn how to receive a case of water for their family. This water will be distributed by employees of the Caddo Parish Commission.

The following are the addresses to where the water will be delivered:

Town of Blanchard

110 Main St.

Blanchard, LA

Town of Gilliam

12825 Main St.

Gilliam, LA

Town of Belcher

411 Charles St.

Belcher, LA

Town of Greenwood

9381 Greenwood Rd.

Greenwood, LA