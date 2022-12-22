MARSHALL, Tx. - The City of Marshall is opening a warming center for people beginning Thursday afternoon for people who will be unable to escape the extreme cold in the coming days, Director of Support Services Randy Pritchard said.

The warming center will be located at the Marshall Fire Department's Central Station on South Grove Street from 4 p.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says a surge of very cold Arctic air will be arriving this afternoon.

"The primary concern will be the windy conditions and the duration of this very cold air mass. Temperatures tonight will fall into the single digits and lower teens. With winds gusting over 30 mph, wind chill values will fall below zero areawide," the NWS said.

Winds will diminish throughout the day on Friday, the NWS said, but temperatures will remain below freezing all day, with lows Friday night falling into the teens.

"Afternoon temperatures on Saturday, will only climb into the lower and mid 30s, with the entire area finally climbing above freezing by Christmas afternoon," the NWS said. "This warming trend will continue into next week, with near normal temperatures returning by Wednesday."