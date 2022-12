SHREVEPORT, La. - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service-Shreveport are monitoring every move of the Arctic Blast as it sweeps the nation.

Expected high temps on Friday will be in the low to mid 20s across the region. Wind through the day however will make temperatures feel like the single digits and low to mid teens.

KTBS 3 Meteorologist Patrick Dennis spent the morning at the NWS office showing us what the experts are doing to keep us safe.