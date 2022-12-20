SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a real threat for dangerously cold weather later this week in the ArkLaTex. It's something the National Weather Service-Shreveport is not taking lightly. Everyone is urged to get prepared now for the plummeting temperatures.

The NWS says we should expect rapidly falling temperatures and strong northwest winds. A hard freeze will impact the entire region Thursday night, putting animals, plants, and pipes at risk.

KTBS 3 Meteorologist Patrick Dennis visited the local NWS office Tuesday morning ahead of the arctic blast to learn more about what we can expect.