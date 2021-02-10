SHREVEPORT, La-- The winter weather forecasted for this weekend brings concerns about power outages and heat interruptions area wide.

CLECO and SWEPCO advise that if you are using a portable generator to ensure it is in a well-ventilated area outside. If you have a space heater, make sure the plug is not frayed or torn, as it can start a fire.

SWEPCO says that should an extended outage occur; residents should have a few things on hand. A charged cell phone is the first item. This is to report outages and get updates from power companies. If you do not already have one, purchase a portable phone charger. They also recommend residents stock up on blankets, flashlights, extra batteries, water and medications for children and adults. If your medical needs require electricity, SWEPCO advises you have a backup plan.

Even after residents take precautions, there are still issues that power companies face to restore power.

CLECO Communications Strategist Fran Phoenix says, “We're still in the middle of winter and this storm is a reminder that we still need to take the proper precautions... The issue with ice and snow with power companies is that they can make the tree limbs heavy, and if the tree limbs fall, they usually fall on a power line and that is what causes a power outage during the winter season.” This can lead to a prolonged restoration process.

Entergy says, in the event of an outage, be sure to keep warm as best as possible. This includes bundling up with extra layers of clothing, even indoors. Make sure your windows and doors are closed and sealed. This is to keep the cold air out. Roderick Worthy, Customer Service Manager for Entergy North Louisiana, he says, “If it's sunny outside, another good tool to do, or another good step to take is to open your blinds and windows to allow direct sunlight to heat the rooms as well, and that's using the natural heating effect of the sun.”

CLECO and SWEPCO also advise that if you see downed powerlines to treat them as if they are live. Stay away from the line, call 911, and report it to the power company.

CLECO outage reporting line: 800-622-6537

SWEPCO outage reporting line: 888-218-3919

Entergy outage line: 800-9-OUTAGE

Additional CLECO, SWEPCO, and Entergy crew members and contractors are already on standby for whatever the weather conditions bring.