SHREVEPORT, La—Many people have started to prepare and stock up ahead of the inclement weather.

KTBS took to the streets of Shreveport to find out how people are preparing.

Rick Richardson was shopping at Walmart. He said he was doing things to prepare that he typically wouldn’t do. Thursday was dedicated to him running errands to gather items to cover his exposed pipes, car, and crops. He says, “When it gets this cold, you have to winterize the RV, think about the water facets outside and making sure they are covered up good and stuff. There is a little more than needs to go into it this time than normally because it’s getting so much colder than what it has been in the last 3 or 4 years… [also] I’ve got things in the garden that I had to cover.”

Richardson even gets sees to put in the feeder to feed the birds that fly around his house.

Another shopper, Emma Mccullough, went shopping for her and her husband. She also works in the medical field and embraces the additional social distanced element that comes with keeping everyone in their home as the pandemic rages on. She says, “Not that the cold weather is great, but it forces people to stay in. So, get your basics. Make sure your medicines are stocked up just in case you can’t get out and stay safe. Stay away from people.”

As a note, if you lose power or heat, be sure to bundle up, and report the outage to your power company. If using a generator, make sure you’re using it properly.