SHREVEPORT, La— The winter weather is leaving some uncertainty about how or even if seniors will get meals.

The Caddo Council on Aging is Shreveport’s meals on wheels agency.

They deliver two meals to seniors on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and a total of six meals per week. Typically, before storms, the agency provides additional meals to seniors, in the event they cannot deliver on schedule. With this impending winter weather, they are facing a challenge to deliver additional meals early.

Executive Director for the Caddo Council on Aging, Monica Wright, says, “We didn't see how we can fit in another meal that would fit into the vans... We have reached out to our caterer to order additional meals so that on the days that when we do a single meal, we are going to try and make up for these days where the seniors [you know] may not receive a meal next week.”

Wright says that now is the time for neighbors to stick together. If you have a senior in your community, be sure to check on them. Offer them meals, if possible.

If weather conditions permit, Meals on wheels will deliver on Monday.