SHREVEPORT, La--The winter storm dumped up to four inches of heavy, wet snow across north Louisiana and east Texas.

Nearly 59,000 SWEPCO customers were without power as of 9 a.m. Monday.

SWEPCO crews started to restore power as they first got reports Sunday night. Additional crews were also called to support SWEPCO's restoration efforts. That includes Public Service of Oklahoma, tree crews, and line crews.

SWEPCO says if you plan to drive on the road, be mindful of utility workers. Distance yourself from them so they have the necessary space to work effectively. Also keep in mind, while crews are working to restore power, you may still experience an outage, even as the snow melts. SWEPCO spokesperson Karen Wissing says outages may still occur because “as the power lines go back up, they may come in contact with more tree branches which is really the main causes of all the outages we have now, [which] is tree lines coming in contact with power lines due to the weight of the snow.”

If you are a SWEPCO customer, you can report and track outages on the SWEPCO app and their website.

CLECO is also working to restore power in parts of Sabine, Red River, DeSoto and Natchitoches parishes.

CLECO anticipates having most of their customers power restored Monday evening. However, they say residents could experience scattered outages overnight.

The hardest hit areas according to CLECO are in the northern and central parts of Louisiana.

The roads and ditches have iced over so in some instances, the crews have had to find alternate routes in certain areas or wait until the weather conditions subside.

As of 12 p.m. Monday, CLECO restored power to over 2,000 of the 5,300 customers who lost it.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is live and stay away. If you are a CLECO customer, report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

SWEPCO and CLECO want to remind customers operating a portable generator to do so safely.

Be sure to read your generator instructions operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Generator safety tips:

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Never connect the generator's electrical output to any live home or building electrical circuits

Never plug a generator into a wall outlet

Avoid contact with bare wires and terminals

Use a ground fault circuit interrupter (gfci) in any damp or highly conductive area

If you choose to have a transfer switch (permanent connection) installed for a portable generator, contact a licensed electrician

Consult a licensed electrician to choose a generator. This will help ensure proper installation, prevent backfeeding onto the electric system, and make certain it meets national and local electrical code requirements

Gasoline-powered generators can produce deadly carbon monoxide fumes.

Never use a generator in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces. Never run generators in a garage or inside a home

Keep generators well away from open windows - - including neighbors' windows - - so deadly exhaust does not enter the home.

A permanently installed generating system is permanently connected to the home or business. It involves standby generators that supply backup power to a building during a power outage.

A permanently installed generator:

Is wired to a building's existing wiring system to provide a backup electricity source during a power outage

Can be sized to provide electricity to specific pieces of equipment or all electrical equipment

Is connected to the building's existing wiring via a transfer switch.

Permanently installed generator safety

Make sure a qualified electrician installs your standby generator so that its circuits and southwestern electric power company's circuits are not connected. That is, be sure they are "isolated." otherwise, customer-generated power can flow back to the power line, electrocuting a southwestern electric power company worker attempting to restore power and power distributed from southwestern electric power company can overheat the generator, causing an electrical fire at your home. The most common isolation method is to install a double-throw double-pole transfer switch.