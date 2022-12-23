SHREVEPORT, La. -- SWEPCO crews are working hard to restore power after strong winds from an Arctic front knocked tree limbs into power lines, along with scattered equipment issues that knocked out the juice all across their service area in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.

The worst is in Louisiana where more than 10,000 customers woke up to no power Friday morning. As of the publishing of this story Friday evening, nearly 5,000 customers system wide were in the dark. The worst hit area is north and east of Coushatta, where nearly 1,200 customers were still without power.

"We feel like in areas south of Stonewall, Natchitoches, Mansfield, Many, Hornbeck -- they'll be back online by 10 o'clock. And Shreveport-Bossier should be back online by midnight tonight. And those are estimates. Could very well be earlier than that," said SWEPCO spokesman Michael Corbin said on Friday.

Corbin says customers whose power is still not on should report their outage again to SWEPCO. That's because as circuits come back on, someone at the end of a circuit may still be in the dark. He says crews will make a trip back to the area to get everyone back on.