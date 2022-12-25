SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage believes it has restored water to the majority of its customers, but some residences may still be experiencing low water pressure.

Repair crews have sacrificed their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to respond to many requests for private cutoffs and make repairs to burst pipes. Crews will continue working around the clock until everyone has water.

Ground storage tanks are filling up, and crews are currently receiving only a few private cutoff requests. Water pressure should continue to increase through the night.

The City of Shreveport is expected to receive bottled water from Camp Minden Monday and will distribute it as necessary.