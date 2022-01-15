SHREVEPORT, La. - Areas of rain mixed with snow Saturday afternoon over Southeast OK, Southwest AR, and Northeast TX shifted southeast into portions of North LA in the evening, as it gradually transitioned over to snow. It's important to note that not everyone will see the winter precipitation.

According to the National Weather Service, portions of the Winter Storm Advisory have now been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. Up to 3 inches of snowfall may be possible in the warned area indicated in the chart below.

Also, brace yourselves for very gusty winds.

