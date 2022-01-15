SHREVEPORT, La. - Areas of rain mixed with snow Saturday afternoon over Southeast OK, Southwest AR, and Northeast TX will shift southeast into portions of North LA in the evening, as it gradually transitions over to snow.

A dusting to 1/2" (with isolated higher amounts) are possible. Not everyone will see the winter precipitation.

Also, brace yourselves for very gusty winds.

