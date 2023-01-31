SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather and flooding are possibilities for Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon.

First, the wintry weather: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon on Wednesday for Upshur, Camp, Morris, Franklin, Titus and Red River counties in northeast Texas...McCurtain county in Oklahoma...Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Columbia and Union counties in Arkansas according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midday Wednesday for areas from I-30 south to I-20 including Rusk, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Cass and Bowie counties in Texas...Little River, Miller and Lafayette counties in Arkansas...Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Bienville, Claiborne, Union, Lincoln and Jackson parishes in Louisiana.

Light accumulations of ice on bridges, overpasses, trees and power lines from freezing rain and freezing drizzle are possible during the next several hours and possibly through Wednesday night.

Here is the forecast timeline. Ice shows up in pick and rain in blue.

By Thursday, the computer model shows a rain event for the ArkLaTex with even some thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.

Rain ends Thursday afternoon.

Another couple of inches could cause flooding.

Thus, a Flood Watch is in effect for most of the area according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.

