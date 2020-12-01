SHREVEPORT, La. - The nights are getting longer and the cold fronts are more frequent. Thus, the ArkLaTex is at the end of the growing season. Now it's time to winterize our lawn's irrigation system.
Here are a few tips to accomplish this:
1. Close the main valve to the sprinkler system. It's usually near the water meter and the primary water valve to your home. Turning the handle perpendicular to the water pipe should do the job.
2. Open the drain valves on the backflow preventer valve. A flat blade screw driver is needed. Turn the screws until water sprays out. Then, let the water drip until the valve is drained. Finish the job by turning the screws to a 45-degree angle.
3. Next, close the valve between the valve and the sprinkler zones. Do this by turning the handle perpendicular to the line going to the zones.
4. Apply compressed air to the sprinkler zones to remove residual water in the lines. Do this by opening each zone manually or by running a zone test with your timer. Water should spray out until most of the it is evacuated from the lines. Once complete, close all the zones. This step is not necessary most of the time in the ArkLaTex since the ground stays above freezing the majority of the year. But this step ensures a thorough irrigation system winterization.