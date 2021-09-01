SAREPTA, La. – A Sarepta man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 371 near Thomasville Road in Webster Parish late Tuesday night.
The accident claimed the life of Seth Poole, 26, of Sarepta, according to Louisiana State Police.
The initial police investigation revealed Michael Allen Jr., 26 of Springhill, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche northbound on Highway 371 near Thomasville Road, when he lost control and ran off the road, causing his vehicle to overturn.
Allen was restrained and only sustained minor injuries. Poole was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Poole was not wearing a seatbelt.
According to LSP, impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.