WEBSTER, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health has now confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Webster Parish, according to the state’s public health site’s.
As Webster Parish residents, schools, restaurants and other business places mimic the nationwide model to combat the pandemic with an array of closures, social distancing practices and frequent hand washing , the novel coronavirus has already claimed nearly a dozen lives in the state.
However, according to the Louisiana Department of Health website, only 26 of the state’s 64 parishes had confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday evening.