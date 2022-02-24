Mandatory Credit: Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12796130b) A person pumps gasoline into a car at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 February 2022. Gasoline prices in parts of Southern California reach all-time highs, including Los Angeles and Orange counties. Gasoline prices in parts of Southern California reach all-time highs, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Feb 2022