James Howell, M.D.
About Dr. Howell
Medical Specialty
- General Surgery
- (Certified, American Board of Surgery)
Education
- Medical School - LSU Medical Center in New Orleans
- Internship - LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Residency - LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Contact Information
WK Bossier Surgical Associates
2400 Hospital Drive
Suite 250
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-4460
Daryl Marx, M.D.
About Dr. Marx
Dr. Daryl Marx is a general surgeon specializing in General, Bariatric, and Robotic-Assisted surgery using advanced minimally invasive techniques. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery and board certified by the American College of Surgeons. He is also a fellow in the Society of Laparoscopic Surgeons. These organizations represent the level of commitment that Dr. Marx has to his patients for providing excellent care. These accomplishments are based on a surgeon’s education, training, surgical competence, ethical conduct, professional qualifications and rigorous testing.
Dr. Marx offers minimally invasive surgery using the state-of-the-art Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System. He is a specially trained surgeon using techniques to perform complicated surgical procedures with a degree of precision, control and dexterity that traditional surgery cannot match. Dr. Marx is the #1 Robotic surgeon in Northeast Louisiana based on volume statistics provided from DaVinci surgical statistics. He has performed over 2,200 robotic cases since he started utilizing the system in April of 2012. He is a speaker for DaVinci Robotics, giving presentations over a tri-state area. He currently trains and proctors other surgeons in Robotics and routinely has other surgeons travel to observe his cases.
Education & Training
Dr. Marx received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Louisiana State University of Medicine in New Orleans, La. He continued his surgical internship and residency there, graduating in 2003. While at LSU, he excelled and received several awards for demonstrating outstanding academic and leadership ability. The rigorous training, volume of patients, exposure and responsibility to all aspects of general surgery has well equipped him with surgical excellence.
Upon completion of his training, Dr. Marx was most interested in something that he believed was the future of surgery – Laparoscopic Surgery. This method of surgery uses several small incisions to access the affected area and a “telescope” type instrument is inserted to allow the surgeon to operate inside the body without opening the skin. This method of surgery offers less pain and a shorter recovery time for the patient.
He enrolled and completed a fellowship in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery at Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. This was done in conjunction with Willis-Knighton Medical Center. This program gave him the ability to offer many laparoscopic techniques from the very beginning of his solo practice.
Contact Information
WK Minimally Invasive Surgery Center
2751 Albert Bicknell Drive Suite 3A
Shreveport, LA 71103
318-212-6975
Michael A. Banda, M.D.
About Dr. Banda
Dr. Banda is an alumnus of Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He earned his medical degree from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio School of Medicine in 1991, followed by a surgical residency at LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport. He has been offering general surgery services in Bossier City since 1999.
Contact Information
WK Bossier Surgical Associates
2400 Hospital Dr Suite 250
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-4460
Mark R. Mainous, MD.
About Dr. Mainous
Mark R. Mainous, MD is one of North Louisiana’s most experienced general surgeons.
He is Board-certified by The American Board of Surgery, and is a Fellow of The American College Of Surgeons.
Not only is Dr. Mainous proficient in traditional surgical techniques, he also has extensive experience and a profound interest in emerging surgical technologies, including advanced laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery.
Dr. Mainous grew up in Jackson, Mississippi. After completing an undergraduate education at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, Dr. Mainous earned his Medical Doctorate at The University of Mississippi School of Medicine in 1986. From there, he moved to Shreveport, where he obtained his residency training in general surgery at the Louisiana State University Medical Center. Dr. Mainous then completed a one-year residency in Plastic Surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where he learned the principles of wound care and cosmetic wound closure. From there, he obtained an additional year of surgical fellowship training at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
Dr. Mainous developed an intense affection for the Shreveport-Bossier area while in surgical training, and married a Shreveport native. Once his training was completed, he moved back to Shreveport to begin his surgical practice in 1995. A die-hard LSU fan, much of his spare time in the Fall is spent traveling to Tiger football games, and he loves to discuss LSU football in almost any setting. He also enjoys golf, hunting, and fishing.
He and his family are often seen attending local sporting events. He is heavily involved with supporting the athletic programs at C. E. Byrd High School, where both of his sons play football and lacrosse. Some of his most enjoyable times are spent watching his sons compete on the athletic field.
Contact Information
8001 Youree Drive
Suite 840
Shreveport, LA 71115
(318) 212-2846
Charles Byrd, MD.
About Dr. Byrd
Education
- Medical School : Tulane University School of Medicine
- Internship: LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Residency: LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Board Certifications
- American Board of Surgery: General Surgery
Contact Information
8001 Youree Drive
Suite 780
Shreveport, LA 71115
(318) 212-6710
Kamel Brakta, MD
About Dr. Brakta
After growing up in New Orleans, Dr. Brakta earned his undergraduate degree at LSU in Baton Rouge and completed master's degree coursework at Tulane University prior to entering medical school at LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport.
He served both his internship and residency at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC, which is the largest private hospital in the District of Columbia and a teaching hospital for Georgetown University School of Medicine. Following completion of his residency, Dr. Brakta returned home to Louisiana to begin his practice. His surgical focus is on the use of minimally invasive surgical techniques to provide patients with faster recovery, less discomfort, and lower infection rates.
Dr. Brakta has safely performed hundreds of surgeries using the da Vinci surgical system at Willis-Knighton Health System hospitals.
Contact Information
2551 Greenwood Rd
Suite 311
Shreveport, LA 71103
(318) 212-6270
James B. Burke, MD
About Dr. Burke
Education
- Fellowship: Willis-Knighton Medical Center (2000)
- Residency: LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine (1999)
- Internship: LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine (1994)
- Medical School: LSU Medical Center in New Orleans (1993)
- Medical School: American University of the Caribbean (1987)
- University: Northwestern State University (1984)
- University: Louisiana State University (1981)
Board Certifications
- American Board of Surgery: General Surgery
Contact Informaiton
2551 Greenwood Road
Suite 310
Shreveport , LA 71103
(318) 212-6070