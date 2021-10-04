John Winterton, MD
About Dr. Winterton
Dr. John Winterton is a board-certified cardiologist with WK Pierremont cardiology. In addition to general cardiology, Dr. Winterton is also an expert in cardiac rehabilitation, peripheral vascular and cardiovascular diseases. A graduate of Jesuit High School in Shreveport (now Loyola College Prep), Dr. Winterton graduated from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. He then completed medical school, his internship, residency and fellowship at LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans.
Contact Information
1811 E. Bert Kouns
Suite 210
Shreveport, LA 71105
(318) 212-3858
William "Britton" Eaves, ll, MD, FACC
About Dr. Eaves
Fellow of the American College of Cardiology
Education
- University – Northwestern State University, Natchitoches
- Medical School and Residency – LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
- Fellowship – LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport – Cardiology
Cardiology Leader
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Practice Interest – peripheral arterial disease (PAD)
Contact Information
WK Bossier Health Center
2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 350
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 752-2328
Robert Martin, MD, FACC, FSCAI
About Dr. Martin
A Shreveport native, Dr. Martin graduated from Calvary Baptist Academy and earned his medical degree from LSU Medical Center. While there he received the James H. Campbell Memorial Award for Outstanding Intern, the Upjohn Achievement Award for Excellence in Medicine, Outstanding Resident Award and the LSU Department of Internal Medicine Outstanding Resident Award. He entered private practice in his hometown in 1996 and obtained board certification by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine, Adult Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the Society of Cardiac Angiography and Intervention. He is also a member of the American Heart Association, Louisiana State Medical Society and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.
Dr. Martin focuses on adult cardiovascular disease, performing diagnostic and therapeutic coronary interventions, primarily by the radial artery approach. Among the services he offers are balloon angioplasty, coronary stenting, rotational atherectomy and complex catheter-based coronary interventions. His diagnostic testing includes nuclear stress testing, transthoracic echocardiography and outpatient Holter monitoring.
A deacon at Calvary Baptist Church, Dr. Martin is active in many of the church’s ministries and the academy. He is a school board member and founder and director of the Cavalier Youth Football Program. He has served as an assistant varsity football coach since 2006. He and his wife are parents to two children. When not busy as a cardiologist, he enjoys spending time with family, coaching youth and high school football and playing golf.
Contact Information
1811 E. Bert Kouns
Suite 210
Shreveport, LA 71105
(318) 212-3858
Robert Sogomonian, MD
About Dr. Sogomonian
Raised in California and trained in New York City, Dr. Sogomonian served a residency in Internal Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. He was cited as the most outstanding resident for each year during his three years there. His training continued at Mount Sinai Health System with fellowships in Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology. He was recognized as the chief interventional cardiology fellow. Throughout his academic career, he has published numerous research journal articles and has served as principal investigator for clinical research activities.
Dr. Sogomonian holds dual board certifications from the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease. He is also certified in nuclear cardiology, vascular ultrasound and cardiovascular computed tomography.
His interests and services include coronary artery angioplasty and stenting, atherectomy, intravascular lithotripsy, intravascular imaging, and peripheral arterial and venous disease including carotid artery stenting, cardiogenic shock with insertion of mechanical circulatory support devices. In addition, adult cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, superficial and deep venous disease, valvular heart disease, arrhythmias, along with his non invasive diagnostic testing including echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, coronary CT angiography and vascular ultrasound. His interests also include novel invasive strategies and techniques mainly utilizing small arteries in the wrist (radial) and feet (pedal) to perform complex procedures and interventions.
He holds memberships in the American College of Cardiology, Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions, Cardiovascular Research Foundation and American Heart Association. He and his wife, Emma have two daughters. He is trilingual in English, Armenian and Russian.
Contact Information
1811 E. Bert Kouns
Suite 210
Shreveport, LA 71105
(318) 212-3858