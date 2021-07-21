Lauren McCalmont, MD
About Dr. McCalmont
While was raised in Alexandria, I have lived in Shreveport for the past 8 years and consider it my home. I went to Louisiana Tech University for undergrad and received my Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering. Following graduation, I attended LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport for both medical school and residency, acting as the Administrative Chief Resident during my final year.
While in residency, I was fortunate to have received the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine Resident Award, Dr. James A. Truly Resident Award, and Earl Dilworth Resident Research Award. However, my greatest honor was being nominated by my peers for the Gold Humanism Honor Society, an organization that focuses on compassionate care and dedication to service.
When choosing a field of medicine, I was immediately drawn to Obstetrics and Gynecology due to the wide range of care. It also allows me to develop a lasting relationship with my patient through all seasons of life, from adolescence to pregnancy to menopause and everything in between. When people ask me what the best part about my job is, I simply say “that I get to be a part of the story”.
One of my strongest interests is caring for high risk pregnancy patients. I value staying up to date with the latest research and medical advances to provide the best care for my patients. I also enjoy minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, including robotic‐assisted surgery. In all aspects of care, it is important for me to gain trust and understanding from each patient as it relates to their individualized plan of care.
I enjoy traveling, cooking, and spending time with my family, especially my niece and nephew.
Contact Information
WK Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists
8001 Youree Dr. Ste 600
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-212-3890
Erin M. Gullatt, MD, FACOG
About Dr. Gullatt
I was born and raised in the Shreveport/Bossier area, I graduated from Airline High School, and spent my undergraduate years at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge from where I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences. I then returned home to attend medical school at Louisiana State University in Shreveport before venturing south to New Orleans for my OB/GYN residency. New Orleans was a vibrant place for my husband and I to begin our marriage and for me to gain a lot of experience, but the small-town-girl in me couldn’t wait to get back to my roots and closer to family. After practicing in Northwest Louisiana for 2 years, I decided that was not quite close enough to “home”. When an opportunity arose to come practice here at Willis-Knighton Pierremont amongst my closest family and friends, I was so excited! My husband, my two sons, and I were welcomed with open arms.
Family actually has a lot to do with my decision to practice Obstetrics and Gynecology. Raised in a close-knit family with two sisters, communicating and relating to other women has become one of my strengths. I love delivering babies and performing surgery, but the relational part of the job is my absolute favorite. I see patients from start to finish, and I have the privilege to develop an authentic relationship with them.
I believe the doctor-patient relationship is best when it is two-sided and when patients feel that their needs are met. My approach is to be open, honest, and positive. First, I try to understand why the patient felt the need to come to the doctor and what she is hoping to get out of her visit. I then discuss all options thoroughly to ensure she understands what I think she could gain from particular treatments. I also try to give my patients a comfortable atmosphere in which they can get to know me and build trust.
I am proud to serve the women here as their OB/GYN, and when I’m not in the office, I enjoy all things outdoors and spending quality time with family.
Contact Information
WK Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists
8001 Youree Dr. Ste 600
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-212-3890
Karen Berken, MD
About Dr. Berken
Dr. Karen Lillich Berken was born and raised in New Orleans, LA. She is a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 2010. She then attended medical school right here in Shreveport at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center graduating with a Medical Doctorate in 2014. LSUHSC-S remained her home for Obstetrics and Gynecology residency training which she completed as Chief Resident in 2018. During her training, she was honored with several awards including Best 2nd Year Teaching Resident Award, ACOG Appointed Program Representative, 2nd Place in the Regional Research Symposium, Gary Brooks Ambulatory Care Outstanding Resident Award, EE Dilworth Outstanding Resident Research Award, and the Edward J. Crawford Memorial Award for Best 4th Year Teaching Resident.
Dr. Berken is trained in all aspects of OBGYN with specific concentration in high risk obstetrics and minimally invasive GYN surgery as well as da Vinci system robotic surgery. She has a strong connection to her patients and most enjoys building special bonds and relationships with them. As a mother, Dr. Berken has gained a new appreciation for and perspective of the birth of a child. She feels very privileged to have the opportunity to share in that special moment with her patients.
Dr. Berken also offers BOTOX injections in the office.
Dr. Berken is happily married to her best friend and the love of her life, David, who is also in the medical field. Together, they have a baby girl and three dogs. Dr. Berken enjoys the outdoors, healthy cooking, and traveling. She spends the majority of her spare time loving life with family and friends.
Contact Information
Women’s Health Associates
2400 Hospital Dr. Suite 240
Bossier City LA 71111
Clint Cormier, MD
About Dr. Cormier
Clint Cormier, MD, a Bossier City native, earned his Medical Doctorate from LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. A graduate of Parkway High School, Dr. Cormier attended LSU-Shreveport for his undergraduate studies in biological sciences.
After finishing his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at LSUHSC, he spent four years in private practice in Shreveport.
Dr. Cormier’s interest in high risk obstetrics led him to pursue a fellowship in Maternal Fetal Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After finishing his fellowship in 2010, Dr. Cormier joined Dr. Christian Briery at Regional Perinatal Group. He is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal Fetal Medicine by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Dr. Cormier has particular interest in management of diabetes in pregnancy, prenatal fetal diagnosis, management of multiple pregnancies and twins/triplets.
He and his wife Stacey have two sons, Caleb and Joshua.
Contact Information
Regional Perinatal Group
2508 Bert Kouns, Suite 210
Shreveport, LA 71118
Ricky Paul, MD, FACOG
About Dr. Paul
I was born in Oakdale Louisiana, graduating from Plainview High School. My undergraduate degree was obtained at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, where I received a bachelor’s degree in Medical Technology. I worked as a medical technologist for 4 years, before entering medical school at Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport. My internship and residency were also completed in Shreveport. I enjoyed my time in Shreveport, and have always had a special place in my heart for that area. After residency, I moved to Ville Platte Louisiana for private practice. I practiced there for 3 years and then had an opportunity to move to East Texas to practice with a friend from residency. I practiced in the Marshall/Longview Texas area for 17 years. When the opportunity came to work at WK Pierremont, I saw it as an excellent opportunity to give back to the community that had given me so much.
I have a special interest in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. This includes vaginal and laparoscopic hysterectomies that allow same day discharge from the hospital. I also enjoy taking care of high risk obstetrical patients.
My philosophy of practice, is to give the patient the best experience possible. I have always taken care of my patients whether is was on call or not. They have built a relationship with you and so much appreciate when you do that for them. Child birth is such a special time in a family’s life, and I believe in making it special for each family. When care is needed for gynecologic problems, I always include the patient in the decision‐making process, to help determine the treatment that fits their needs best.
I feel privileged to be able to serve the Shreveport/Bossier community as well as surrounding areas. I look forward to serving an active role in the community.
Outside of work, I spend my free time with my children. Hunting and fishing have always been something that I have been able to enjoy with my family.
Contact Information
8001 Youree Drive
Suite 600
Shreveport, LA 71115
(318) 212-3890
Saimah Talukder, MD
About Dr. Talukder
“I’m a people person and OB-GYN is the epitome of what is important to me: the unique blend of establishing an interpersonal relationship and the continuity of care through all stages of a woman’s life. Seeing a teen for her first GYN visit at thirteen years of age and continuing to do so, year after year, helping her with important decisions throughout her reproductive life and beyond is very rewarding. The icing on the cake , is being privy to the most sacred and memorable moments of a couple’s life: during the birth of their baby. This is indeed an honor and privilege experienced by a select few and I’m truly blessed to be able to do this day after day.”
After medical school Dr. Saimah Talukder trained in England as an OB-GYN, and is board certified by both the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the United Kingdom and the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology here in America. Following subspecialty training in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility in London, she moved from one world famous capital city to another, Washington DC where she did her OB-GYN residency at George Washington University Hospital. She moved to Shreveport after residency and has been in practice since 2009. At OB-GYN Concepts, she can spend as much time as she wants with every one of her patients. This allows doctor and patient to establish a rapport that is essential for optimum patient care.
Dr. Talukder’s first love is obstetrics. Despite the innumerable babies she has delivered “it never ceases to enthrall me every time I bring a baby into the world,” she says. She takes pride in a low cesarean section rate and resorts to surgical delivery only when absolutely necessary. “Our ultimate goal is to have a healthy mom and baby and I’ll do everything to assure this” she emphasizes. To that end she encourages VBACs- vaginal births after cesarean section and tries her best to let a woman have a TOLAC- trial of labor after a cesarean, if that is her wish and there are no maternal or fetal contraindications. She also has an interest in the infertile couple, abnormal uterine bleeding, recurrent miscarriages, adolescent gynecology, menopause, hormone replacement therapy, multiple births and vaginal twin delivery.
Dr. Talukder lives here with her daughter and husband, also a physician.
Contact Information
8001 Youree Drive
Suite 320
Shreveport, LA 71115
(318) 212-2835
Amanda H. Bunton, MD
About Dr. Bunton
Dr. Amanda Bunton takes pleasure in diagnosing and treating a broad spectrum of women’s health issues.
In addition to routine prenatal, gynecologic and preventative care, she is trained in high-risk obstetrics and minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Bunton is dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date patient care. She believes that teamwork between the physician and the patient is key to providing good health care.
Dr. Bunton received her bachelor of science degree in biochemistry from Centenary College, where she graduated summa cum laude. She obtained her medical degree in 2012 from LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport and completed her residency training there in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2016. She is a member of the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Dr. Bunton is thrilled to stay and practice medicine in the Shreveport-Bossier area. She currently resides in Bossier City with her husband and daughter.
Contact Information
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Suite 201
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 212-5790
Rodney Armand, MD, FACOG
About Dr. Armand
Dr. Rodney Armand is a board certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist who joins Women’s Health Associates after a distinguished 21-year career in the U.S. Navy. He grew up in Bossier City and graduated Valedictorian of Bossier High School in 1985. He then attended Centenary College of Louisiana where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in Physics in 1989. Following graduation, Dr. Armand received his commission in the U.S. Navy where he completed nuclear power training and a subsequent tour as a submarine officer. In 1997, he returned home to attend Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, serving as the Class President, and earning his medical degree in 2001. Dr. Armand completed his residency training at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, MD, where he served as Chief Resident. He subsequently served as Department Head of OB-GYN at both Naval Hospital Beaufort and Naval Hospital Pensacola.
Dr. Armand is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Diplomat of the American Board of OB-GYN. He is a skilled minimally invasive surgeon providing a wide range of management options for women’s health to include robotic assisted laparoscopic hysterectomy, as well as office based procedures such as Novasure and Thermachoice endometrial ablations, and Essure and Nexplanon placement for contraception. He is an experienced and compassionate obstetrician providing care for both high and low-risk pregnancies.
Dr. Armand has two children. In his spare time, Dr. Armand enjoys vacations with his children and all things involving LSU sports.
Contact Information
2400 Hospital Drive
Suite 240
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 212-7931
