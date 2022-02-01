SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Nevada, Hempstead, Howard, Sevier, McCurtain, Red River, Titus, Franklin, Morris, Camp and Upshur counties from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
Ice accumulations may reach a quarter inch in these areas causing hazardous travel on Thursday. Lighter amounts are forecast south and east.
Significant snow is expected to stay northwest of I-30. Over an inch is possible there. Light amounts could occur farther south.
Heavy rainfall is also forecast with some areas receiving over 2 inches.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Cold rain with the beginnings of a wintry mix changeover is forecast early Thursday morning. The warmest weather of the day is expected at this time!
By the lunch hour, a soggy mess continues over much of the ArkLaTex (blue) with wintry precipitation spreading a little farther south and east (pink).
In the afternoon, the heavy rain moves slowly out and the changeover to light wintry precipitation is possible over east/northeast Texas, north Louisiana and south Arkansas. Some snow could occur (white and gray) north of I-30.
During the evening, the air cools down enough to where most of the ArkLaTex could see a light wintry mix including snow.
This precipitation is projected to end after midnight.
Temperatures in the 60s-70s prior to this event may limit ice and snow accumulations to elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses north of I-20, grassy areas, trees, power lines and roof tops.
Stay tuned for updates on KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, the 24 Hour Weather Channel (3.2), ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and our now devices.
