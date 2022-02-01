Winter Storm Watch issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Nevada, Hempstead, Howard, Sevier, McCurtain, Red River, Titus, Franklin, Morris, Camp and Upshur counties from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

Forecast Ice Accumulations on Thursday

Ice accumulations may reach a quarter inch in these areas causing hazardous travel on Thursday.  Lighter amounts are forecast south and east.

Forecast Snow Amounts on Thursday

Significant snow is expected to stay northwest of I-30.  Over an inch is possible there.  Light amounts could occur farther south.

Forecast Rain Amounts on Thursday

Heavy rainfall is also forecast with some areas receiving over 2 inches.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Thursday Morning Forecast

Cold rain with the beginnings of a wintry mix changeover is forecast early Thursday morning.  The warmest weather of the day is expected at this time!

Noon Thursday Forecast

By the lunch hour, a soggy mess continues over much of the ArkLaTex (blue) with wintry precipitation spreading a little farther south and east (pink).

4 PM Thursday Forecast

In the afternoon, the heavy rain moves slowly out and the changeover to light wintry precipitation is possible over east/northeast Texas, north Louisiana and south Arkansas.  Some snow could occur (white and gray) north of I-30.

Thursday Evening Forecast

During the evening, the air cools down enough to where most of the ArkLaTex could see a light wintry mix including snow.

Early Friday Morning Forecast

This precipitation is projected to end after midnight.

Temperatures in the 60s-70s prior to this event may limit ice and snow accumulations to elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses north of I-20, grassy areas, trees, power lines and roof tops. 

Stay tuned for updates on KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, the 24 Hour Weather Channel (3.2), ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and our now devices.

